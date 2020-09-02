Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston had an unsettling childhood, felt destabilised because of her parents

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Jennifer Aniston had an unsettling childhood, felt destabilised because of her parents 

Jennifer Aniston's suffering began as early as when she was a kid, who never had the privilege of experiencing the little joys of life.

The actress has been vocal about having a rocky relationship with both of her parents - something which is hard to believe looking at the usually-jolly self.

The truth is, in fact, that the Friends starlet never had an ideal household which eventually led to her feeling 'unsafe' while growing up.

Talking to Sandra Bullock, The Morning Show actress got extremely candid about her past trauma.

Bullock asked Jen, "What is it that allows you to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way?”

She replied, “It comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that.

"I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that," she added.

“I guess I have my parents to thank," Jen further said.

The actress's parents were both actors who met on the set of Days of Our Lives.

They eventually split when Jen was just 9 years' old.

Speaking about her strained relationship with her mother, Jen told Vanity Fair back in 2005, “The choice of not speaking to Mom for a while – that’s ours. Nobody else has to understand it. I wouldn’t change my childhood, I wouldn’t change my heartaches … because I really love who I am, and am continuing to become.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report
Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Latest

view all