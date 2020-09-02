Jennifer Aniston had an unsettling childhood, felt destabilised because of her parents

Jennifer Aniston's suffering began as early as when she was a kid, who never had the privilege of experiencing the little joys of life.

The actress has been vocal about having a rocky relationship with both of her parents - something which is hard to believe looking at the usually-jolly self.

The truth is, in fact, that the Friends starlet never had an ideal household which eventually led to her feeling 'unsafe' while growing up.

Talking to Sandra Bullock, The Morning Show actress got extremely candid about her past trauma.

Bullock asked Jen, "What is it that allows you to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way?”

She replied, “It comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that.

"I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that," she added.

“I guess I have my parents to thank," Jen further said.

The actress's parents were both actors who met on the set of Days of Our Lives.

They eventually split when Jen was just 9 years' old.

Speaking about her strained relationship with her mother, Jen told Vanity Fair back in 2005, “The choice of not speaking to Mom for a while – that’s ours. Nobody else has to understand it. I wouldn’t change my childhood, I wouldn’t change my heartaches … because I really love who I am, and am continuing to become.”