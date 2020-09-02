Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

American rapper Kanye West detailed the earlier statements he made about aborting his daughter that sent shock waves down social media.

The White House hopeful sat down with Nick Cannon to discuss how his daughter North West, now seven, wouldn’t have been here had he allowed his wife Kim Kardashian to go through the abortion process.

The 43-year-old Famous rapper made the revelations during Cannon’s podcast called Cannon’s Class.

“For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected,” he said.

“And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, ‘Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here,'” West went on to say.

“So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologize to him for bringing this up publicly. He also said that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn’t a real soul,” he said further.

“And it was my wife that said, ‘This is a soul.’ And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby’s gone—she had the pills in her hand.”