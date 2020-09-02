Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut asks Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor to come clean on drug allegations

Days after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claimed 99 percent Bollywood consumes drugs, she has now asked fellow stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik and others to give their blood samples for drug tests.

A few days back in an interview, Kangana had claimed that 99 percent Bollywood consume drugs.

Now, the actress commenting Ashwani Mahajan, a professor and columnist tweet, said “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test."

“There are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples,” she further said.

Also, in a tweet earlier, Kangana said, “99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.”

Raveena Tandon was the first from Bollywood to respond to the allegations made by Kangana.

She Tweeted, “Globally,99 % of judges, politicians, babus,officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/ bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad.”

