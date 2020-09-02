Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

After moving with Meghan Markle from UK to Canada and from there to US, Prince Harry is rapidly getting closer to the cut-off point for residency in his new home country.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is only three weeks away from the cut-off point after which he will be considered a resident alien and will be required to become a taxpayer.

It takes 183 days for one to be considered a resident following the cut-off and the duke and duchess have been in California for 159 days during which they have not exited the States.

Harry will now either have to attain a green card or clear the substantial presence test to be considered a resident alien, which basically means a foreign national living for official purposes, in a country where they do not have a citizenship.

Immigration and tax expert revealed to The Express that Harry’s chances of getting a green card are slim as this would turn him into a US individual for reasons pertaining to tax.

The substantial presence test, on the other hand, takes into account the number of days one has stayed within the country and whether or not they pass the conditions. In order to clear this test, it is essential to be in the US for 31 days for the current year and 183 in the past three years.

Long story short, if Harry reaches the mark of 183 this year, he would soon be considered a US citizen. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report
Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Latest

view all