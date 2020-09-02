Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

As the global pandemic tightens its grip, a number of people are still moving cautiously to keep their immunocompromised loved ones safe.

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper in his latest interview spoke about his mother and her frail health which has confined him within his home to ensure she remains safe from the infectious disease that proves to be fatal to those with underlying health issues.

Speaking to Hamilton star Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine, the Silver Linings Playbook actor said: “I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house.”

"My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over,” he added.

He went on to further detail how he has now become more hands-on with her three-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk.

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

Latest

view all