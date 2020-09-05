Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Sep 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar to launch mobile game after PUBG ban

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

An Indian firm is set to launch a battle royale mobile videogame in partnership with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, capitalizing on the void left by a ban on popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

nCore Games will launch its “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G)” game by the end of October, the company’s co-founder Vishal Gondal told Reuters on Friday.

Akshay Kumar also helped with the concept of the game, according to Gondal.

“He (Kumar) came up with the title of the game, FAU:G,” Gondal said, adding that he expected to win 200 million users in a year.

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Kapoor isolates himself at home as he tests positive for Covid-19

Arjun Kapoor isolates himself at home as he tests positive for Covid-19
Katrina Kaif enthralls fans with dazzling photos

Katrina Kaif enthralls fans with dazzling photos
Kareena Kapoor’s growing baby bump clearly visible in her latest photo

Kareena Kapoor’s growing baby bump clearly visible in her latest photo
Suhana Khan steals the spotlight on the internet with dazzling pictures

Suhana Khan steals the spotlight on the internet with dazzling pictures
Taapsee Pannu comes to the defense of Rhea Chakraborty over ‘gold digger’ claims

Taapsee Pannu comes to the defense of Rhea Chakraborty over ‘gold digger’ claims
Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by NCB likely to happen on Monday

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by NCB likely to happen on Monday
Daisy Shah trolled over her photo with Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

Daisy Shah trolled over her photo with Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’
Indian filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away after a cardiac arrest

Indian filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away after a cardiac arrest
Dia Mirza speaks out on the surging trend of abuse against women on social media

Dia Mirza speaks out on the surging trend of abuse against women on social media
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she will treat her pregnancy differently this time

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she will treat her pregnancy differently this time
Sanjay Dutt's first cycle of chemotherapy ends, actor positive about health

Sanjay Dutt's first cycle of chemotherapy ends, actor positive about health

Rhea Chakraborty's father says India's judicial system has wrecked his 'middle-class family'

Rhea Chakraborty's father says India's judicial system has wrecked his 'middle-class family'

Latest

view all