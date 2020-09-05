Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 05 2020
'Justice League' actor Ray Fisher criticised by Warner Bros

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

Warner Bros hit back at actor Ray Fisher after he criticized Justice League director Joss Whedon. 

Taking to Twitter, the Ray – who played 'Cyborg' in the DC Comics movie – had said he no longer supported Whedon’s directing style on set.

"Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.

"He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment," he wrote on Twitter.

He later criticized the director saying, "Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command."

He allegations prompted WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the claims.

The media company released a statement following the investigation saying Fisher refused to provide specific evidence to back up his accusations.

"In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League," said the statement. 

It added, "The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted."

The statement said: "Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters. Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation."

Warner Bros said Hamada never threw anyone under the bus, "as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed." 

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal.’ MORE: JUSTICE LEAGUE," said the statement. 

