Sunday Sep 06 2020
Sanjay Dutt's first cycle of chemotherapy ends, actor positive about health

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Sanjay Dutt is suffering from stage three lung cancer and the news is something that came as a shock to everyone.

The Khalnayak actor was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai after he complained of shortness of breath.

Shortly after, doctors diagnosed him with lung cancer advising him to receive initial treatment in Mumbai.

According to Times of India, Sanju has completed the first cycle of his chemotherapy and will now start with his next.

The second cycle will begin next week and is slated for Tuesday-Wednesday, September 8-9.

It is also expected that Sanjay will fly to the US to complete his treatment and has reportedly even obtained a visa for the same.

