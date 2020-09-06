Kareena Kapoor reveals how she will treat her pregnancy differently this time

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor sent fans in a tizzy after the cat got out of the bag about her being pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Veere Di Wedding actor is now giving a glimpse of the family’s reaction to the news and all that has been going on with the star since she found out about her pregnancy.

Talking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Kareena said: “Last time, I just took myself for granted and became huge. I put on 25 Kgs. I don’t want to do that. I just want to be healthy and fit. I think the first time, it's just excitement. Everyone’s like parathe khao, ghee khao, doodh piyo, besan ka laddoos are coming. And now, I’m like listen I have done it before, I know what my body requires.”

“My doctor’s like ‘listen you are not eating for two, that is just a myth. Just be healthy and be safe.’ And that is what I am trying to do," she said.

The actor also revealed what her first born, Taimur’s reaction was when he got to know about the news.

“He is figuring out things. He is very ahead of his age. We never treated him like a kid. We treated him like an equal and adult. He is a giving boy and that he is ready,” she said.