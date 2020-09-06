Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by NCB likely to happen on Monday

The NCB has currently gathered enough evidence against Rhea which could easily lead to her arrest

Indian actor Rhea Chakraborty's arrest is likely to happen on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to reports, Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested on Saturday and will present him before the court for remands.

Rhea on the other hand, has not yet been summoned by the NCB owing to the back-to-back court proceedings that went on till evening.

According to guidelines by Supreme Court, women are not to be interrogated after sunset. However, she is likely to be summoned on Sunday following which there is a possibility of her being asked to present herself for questioning on Monday.

The NCB has currently gathered enough evidence against Rhea which could easily lead to her arrest in the drug case.