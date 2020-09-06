Can't connect right now! retry
Taapsee Pannu comes to the defense of Rhea Chakraborty over ‘gold digger’ claims

Taapsee Pannu had earlier slammed the press as well over the treatment given to Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu stepped forward in support of Rhea Chakraborty in the midst of Sushant Singh Rajput’s intensifying death case.

The Thappadd actor called out the media and the public over the treatment being given to Rhea and how she has wrongfully been labelled a ‘gold digger.’

Turning to Twitter, Taapsee wrote: “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

She had earlier slammed the press as well, saying: “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”

Arjun Kapoor isolates himself at home as he tests positive for Covid-19

Katrina Kaif enthralls fans with dazzling photos

Kareena Kapoor’s growing baby bump clearly visible in her latest photo

Suhana Khan steals the spotlight on the internet with dazzling pictures

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by NCB likely to happen on Monday

Daisy Shah trolled over her photo with Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

Indian filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away after a cardiac arrest

Dia Mirza speaks out on the surging trend of abuse against women on social media

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she will treat her pregnancy differently this time

Sanjay Dutt's first cycle of chemotherapy ends, actor positive about health

Rhea Chakraborty's father says India's judicial system has wrecked his 'middle-class family'

Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard

