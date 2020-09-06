Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 06 2020
Suhana Khan steals the spotlight on the internet with dazzling pictures

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Suhana Khan, the eldest daughter of Indian star Shah Rukh Khan, has left her fans awe-struck with her latest dazzling photo and video from an island.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared short video clip wherein she can be seen sporting a black off-shoulder top and sitting on large rocks.

She also posted a close-up shot of her face and left her fans in awe with her flawless skin.

Sharing the dazzling picture and video, Suhana captioned it, “Island Girl”.

View this post on Instagram

islandgirl

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Friends and showbiz stars were quick to heap praises on Suhana, who flew to Mumbai from New York to be with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

