Kareena Kapoor’s growing baby bump clearly visible in her latest photo

Bollywood
Sunday Sep 06 2020
Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with hubby Saif Ali Khan, showed off her growing baby bump in latest dazzling picture with son Taimur Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress posted a smiling photo with Taimur, wherein they can be seen wearing white and black football jerseys, showing off their numbers on respective t-shirts.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Kareena captioned it, “Excuse us... Got to go cheer for our favourite team.”

In the first picture where the actress gives thumbs up to the camera with son, Kareena’s baby bump is clearly visible.

Last month, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced they were expecting their second child.

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and had their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

