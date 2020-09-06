Katrina Kaif enthralls fans with dazzling photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who keeps her fans hooked to the posts on social media, has mesmerised them again with dazzling pictures on Sunday.



The stunning actress turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos wherein she can be seen donning white off-shoulder top and blue denim jeans.

Katrina looked ethereal in the latest photos.

The Bharat actress captioned the endearing post with a hot coffee emoji and wrote “Sunday’s with my favourite.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.



The film was set to release in March, 2020, but delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.