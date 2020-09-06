Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing flak amongst critics ever since their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

According to Express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were overwhelmingly urged to give up their royal titles after their new mega-deal was signed with Netflix.

The poll conducted by the outlet found over 96% of the people were in favour of the royal household stripping Harry and Meghan of their duke and duchess titles while only a meager four percent fought for them to keep their titles. Seventy six percent were unsure about it.

One user was quoted by the publication as saying: "I believe the monarchy is threatened if the Queen and Parliament don't act to sever official ties with this pair.”

"What they do in private as a family is not our concern. But to be allowed to retain titles or have positions in the Commonwealth on the back of political posturing, affiliation and anti-UK activity is abhorrent,” said another.

“It is ironic that they didn’t want to do the work of royals but are happy to trade on being a royal. If they weren’t they would never have got a contract from Netflix or anyone else for that matter,” added a third.

"At this rate Harry should be given an ultimatum - renounce your titles and remove yourself from the line of succession or be stripped of it. However he tries to deny it, he would not have got deals like this without the name of the royal family behind him,” chimed in another. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Latest

view all