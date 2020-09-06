Shibli Faraz says govt 'strongly believes in freedom of expression'

The information minister says the tragic killing of Shaheena Shaheen is reprehensible, however, the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Photo: PID/File

Condemning yesterday's murder of a social activist and journalist in Turbat, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the government "strongly believes in freedom of expression".

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said the tragic killing of journalist Shaheena Shaheen is extremely sad and reprehensible, vowing that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Noting that the protection of journalists is the responsibility of the government, the federal minister said that the state will fulfil its duty and will stand by the affected family and bring those responsible to justice.



According to the police, three bullets were fired at Shaheen. The circumstances of the murder are currently unknown.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said that the police were fully cooperating with the deceased's family.

"I had a conversation with DPO Kech. He told me that some people had left her body at the hospital," Shahwani said, adding that her uncle had received the body.

The journalist's mother wants to reach Turbat and file a police report, he had added.