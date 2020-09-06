Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Shibli Faraz says govt 'strongly believes in freedom of expression'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

The information minister says the tragic killing of Shaheena Shaheen is reprehensible, however, the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Photo: PID/File

Condemning yesterday's murder of a social activist and journalist in Turbat, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the government "strongly believes in freedom of expression".

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said the tragic killing of journalist Shaheena Shaheen is extremely sad and reprehensible, vowing that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Noting that the protection of journalists is the responsibility of the government, the federal minister said that the state will fulfil its duty and will stand by the affected family and bring those responsible to justice.

Read more: Social activist and journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Turbat

According to the police, three bullets were fired at Shaheen. The circumstances of the murder are currently unknown.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said that the police were fully cooperating with the deceased's family.

"I had a conversation with DPO Kech. He told me that some people had left her body at the hospital," Shahwani said, adding that her uncle had received the body.

The journalist's mother wants to reach Turbat and file a police report, he had added.

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa warns nation of attempt to discredit country via hybrid warfare

Gen Bajwa warns nation of attempt to discredit country via hybrid warfare
No one will be rendered homeless in clearing of nullah encroachments: Bilawal

No one will be rendered homeless in clearing of nullah encroachments: Bilawal
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register 'strong protest' over LoC violations

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register 'strong protest' over LoC violations
Pakistan reports 484 new cases with two more deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan reports 484 new cases with two more deaths in last 24 hours
Heavy rains leave hundreds of villages in Sindh, Punjab inundated

Heavy rains leave hundreds of villages in Sindh, Punjab inundated
On Saturday, Sindh reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 19

On Saturday, Sindh reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 19
Pakistan celebrates 55th Defence Day with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates 55th Defence Day with national zeal and fervour
PPP-PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi: President Alvi

PPP-PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi: President Alvi
Defence Day: Do not mistake Pakistan's desire for peace as weakness, says PM Imran

Defence Day: Do not mistake Pakistan's desire for peace as weakness, says PM Imran
Nawaz Sharif advised to return to Pakistan only after treatment

Nawaz Sharif advised to return to Pakistan only after treatment

#Hopenotout: Shahid Afridi breaks ground to restore former glory to Tank library

#Hopenotout: Shahid Afridi breaks ground to restore former glory to Tank library
NEPRA invites public opinion on change in KE's power distribution licence

NEPRA invites public opinion on change in KE's power distribution licence

Latest

view all