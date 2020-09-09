Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in Sushant Singh's death case

Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody, shortly after brother Showik, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday.

The actress confessed to procuring drugs after three days of interrogation by the agency in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Applauding Rhea's arrest Kangana Ranaut, who has been one of the most active voices in seeking justice for Sushant, revealed that she thinks Rhea is just a pawn.

"I always said Rhea is just a scape goat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of master minds behind Sushant’s epic fall, who finished his career?

"Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late," Kangana said.

After CBI took over Sushant's case earlier, Kangana expressed her joy stating, "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, other celebrities in Bollywood have tried justifying on Rhea’s behalf saying that she has been arrested for procuring drugs and not for murder or gold-digging charges.

Among others who have taken Rhea’s side is Sonam Kapoor as well, who shared a post on Instagram saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you."