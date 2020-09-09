Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB

Rhea Chakraborty is “an active member of a drug syndicate”, the Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) said after arresting her on Tuesday. 

In addition, the starlet's bail plea was rejected and she was sent into a 14-day judicial remand in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The plea was rejected by a magistrate court and Rhea is now reported to appeal to the sessions court in Wednesday.

The actress was taken into custody after she confessed to procuring drugs in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea is the tenth person to have been arrested in the late actor's case after her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also taken into custody earlier.

“Rhea has been arrested and the due process of informing the family has been completed,” NCB Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malthotra said.

The NCB said they arrested Rhea after her WhatsApp chats revealed links with drug peddlers.

“We arrested her, which means we have enough evidence. Since we have already questioned her in the past few days, we don’t need to interrogate her any more,” said Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain.

