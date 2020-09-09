Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return ‘almost impossible’ after Netflix deal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Queen Elizabeth is strongly against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal: report

It may have become nearly impossible for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to the United Kingdom now.

Owing to their new Netflix deal, experts predict that Duke and Duchess of Sussex have constructed additional hurdles in front of them that would bar them from ever returning to the British royal family.

Royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe spoke to True Royalty TV and said: "I think the Netflix deal and the news of that is by far the biggest development in the process of Harry and Meghan severing their ties with the British Royal Family.”

"Now that they've signed that they've got financial independence, they've got everything that they were striving for when they left the UK, the world they dreamed of,” said the expert.

"With those ties now it's inconceivable that Harry and Meghan will come back to the UK in the next five years and will very possibly make it impossible for them to return as members of the Royal Family,” he further revealed.

The duke’s spokesperson had confirmed that the couple had paid the bill to the monarch in full.

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family,” said Harry’s rep. 

