Nicola Peltz throws friends' birthday bash for Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz gave fans a glimpse into Brooklyn's birthday festivities with fun-filled friends get together

Nicola Peltz has nothing but love and celebrations for Brooklyn Beckham, who recently turned 27.

On Thursday, March 5, one day after her husband turned 27, the Holidate actress, 31, gave fans a glimpse into his birthday festivities with fun-filled friends get together.

As for Nicola's style, she cut a striking figure in a black-halter-neck dress, which she coordinated with Brooklyn's black long sleeve top and black baseball cap.

The pair looked stunning, exuding power couple vibes as they posed together. Nicola also shared a solo mirror selfie and another selfie alongside friends, Anthony Barillo and Alessandro Morelli.

She captioned the post: 'Last night was so special. Thank you to everyone who came and made it so perfect. we all love you so much brooklyn!"

Brooklyn cheekily replied in the comments, saying, "My sexy little pepper xx."

Nicola Peltz's official Instagram account

Nicola also shared a sweet birthday wish to her husband Brooklyn by posting a video of the moment Brooklyn discovered his birthday setup.

Earlier the same day, both David and Victoria Beckham posted birthday tributes to their son on their Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Nicola has made made a surprise cameo in the new series The Beauty, and gave fans a glimpse of her acting in the series alongside co-star Ashton Kutcher, 48.

Nicola is also working hard to transform herself for a demanding new role in the upcoming Indie drama Prima.

The Avatar: Last Airbender actress will take on the lead role of Margo, portraying a ballerina, and her intense preparation in recent months.