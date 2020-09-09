Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty is part of an ‘active drug syndicate’, says NCB

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty is part of an ‘active drug syndicate’, says NCB

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday and sent into 14-day judicial remand, has been described as part of an ‘active drug syndicate’ connected to drug peddlers.

In its remand application, India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said, “Rhea is a part of an active drug syndicate connected with drug suppliers.”

The Jalebi actress has been remanded in judicial custody till September 22.

Earlier, Rhea was arrested by NCB. She was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon under various sections of NDPS.

On Monday, Rhea had admitted that her brother Showick Chakraborty, who was arrested by NCB along with Samuel Miranda, was also an active part of the drug cartel.

The media reports further claimed Rhea had also stated before the NCB names of several Bollywood A-listers during the drug probe.

