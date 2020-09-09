Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani found dead at her home

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani found dead at her home

Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani was found dead at her home in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, according to media reports.

Indian media citing police reported that the actress allegedly committed suicide.

Kondapalli, the 26-year-old TV star was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar on Tuesday evening.

Sravani, who mainly appears in Telugu television, was shifted to hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

Police have launched investigation into the death of the actress.

Meanwhile, the family of Sravani has alleged that the actress took the extreme step after police failed to act against her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy, who had been harassing her and had even received INR 100,000 from the actress.

Sravani had filed a complaint against Devaraj at a police station on June 22.

More From Bollywood:

Rhea Chakraborty is part of an ‘active drug syndicate’, says NCB

Rhea Chakraborty is part of an ‘active drug syndicate’, says NCB
Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar is her ‘best co-star’ on his 53rd birthday

Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar is her ‘best co-star’ on his 53rd birthday
Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB

Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in Sushant Singh's death case

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in Sushant Singh's death case

Rhea Chakraborty taken into custody by NCB

Rhea Chakraborty taken into custody by NCB
Mahesh Bhatt blasted by son Rahul for ‘being indifferent and never seeing him as his own’

Mahesh Bhatt blasted by son Rahul for ‘being indifferent and never seeing him as his own’
Indian actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies of cardiac arrest on Tuesday

Indian actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies of cardiac arrest on Tuesday
Kangana Ranaut slammed for using taxpayers’ money for Y-plus protection

Kangana Ranaut slammed for using taxpayers’ money for Y-plus protection
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters booked on complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters booked on complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty files case against Sushant Singh's sister for allegedly 'molesting' her

Rhea Chakraborty files case against Sushant Singh's sister for allegedly 'molesting' her
Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan calls out Karan Johar for insulting him

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan calls out Karan Johar for insulting him

Rhea Chakraborty names several Bollywood bigwigs during drug probe: report

Rhea Chakraborty names several Bollywood bigwigs during drug probe: report

Latest

view all