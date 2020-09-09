Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani found dead at her home

Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani was found dead at her home in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, according to media reports.



Indian media citing police reported that the actress allegedly committed suicide.

Kondapalli, the 26-year-old TV star was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar on Tuesday evening.

Sravani, who mainly appears in Telugu television, was shifted to hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

Police have launched investigation into the death of the actress.

Meanwhile, the family of Sravani has alleged that the actress took the extreme step after police failed to act against her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy, who had been harassing her and had even received INR 100,000 from the actress.

Sravani had filed a complaint against Devaraj at a police station on June 22.