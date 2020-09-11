Rhea Chakraborty to face new lawsuit over money laundering claims in Sushant Singh case

Rhea Chakraborty is currently under 14-day judicial remand after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took her in custody.

The actress is being investigated by the CBI and NCB, and she is likely to get a fresh case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.



The case will be based on the findings of the NCB.

Meanwhile, ED had earlier registered a case of money laundering on June 31.

The case was filed after Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against her for siphoning money off his late son.

He went on to allege that a transaction was Rs15 crore was made from Sushant's account to other bank accounts with which the family had no connection.

An official of ED said that the money generated through the procurement of drugs will be considered as proceeds of crime in the new case.

The agency had earlier interrogated Rhea, brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Meetu Singh, Siddharth Pithani, and others in connection with the case