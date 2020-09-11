Ali Zafar says Katrina Kaif is a ‘dream co-star’ to work with as film ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ completes 9 years

As film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan completed nine years of its release, Ali Zafar praised Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, saying she was a ‘dream co-star’ to work with.

Taking to Instagram, the Mela Loot Liya singer shared the poster of the film, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Indian-American actor Imran, and wrote, “9 years ago today, my second film #MereBrotherKiDulhan alongside @katrinakaif and @imrankhan released. They were dream co stars to work with.”

Ali Zafar also heaped praises on filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, saying, “This was also the debut film of my namesake director @aliabbaszafar who’s a gem, and my first film that released in Pakistan since Tere Bin Laden had been banned.”



“The love and admiration that I have received from both sides of the border will always be etched in my heart. I live by a strong philosophy that LOVE is bound to triumph every time,” he further said.

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was released on September 9, 2011.