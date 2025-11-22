 
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Dwayne Johnson asked Emily Blunt if he could get a role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Geo News Digital Desk
November 22, 2025

Dwayne Johnson pitched himself for a role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Dwayne worked with The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt in the 2021 film Jungle Cruise and, more recently, in The Smashing Machine.

Since he was working with one of the stars of the sequel, the Jumanji star shot his shot.

"I pitched myself. I told her when she was shooting," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly, and Blunt confirmed that "he tried" to get a small role in the film, which stars original stars Anne Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep returning.

Dwayne then shared what he had in mind for his role, revealing that the character would "just someone who knew fashion, who was cool".

Blunt joked that it would’ve been someone "who's great at walking in heels, as you are," Dwayne chimed in, saying, "size 15 heels!"

"You should see him in a pair of heels. Hot," the Oppenheimer actress quipped.

While filming the sequel, Emily, who played Streep's ruthless fashion editor’s assistant, sent the Moana star videos of the fans waiting around the set of the film.

"Emily would send me these videos, she was kind of in her car, waiting to step out on set in New York City out in the streets, she was like, 'Look at this!'" he shared. "It was wild. Like, pop star level sighting."

In The Smashing Machine, Dwayne plays MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and Emily Blunt plays his girlfriend Dawn Staples. 

