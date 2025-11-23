Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title

Bowen Yang lose it over Jonathan Bailey's sexiest man alive win

Bowen Yang talked about Jonathan Bailey's newest title.

As Bailey becomes People's sexiest man alive of 2025, his Wicked costar reacts to his new win.

Speaking with the outlet, Yang jokingly said, "I mean, you kind of crushed it. See what happens when you guys get it right? Everyone's happy. Not to say you've gotten it wrong in the past."

Meanwhile, his Las Culturistas cohost and fellow Wicked actor Matt Rogers also agreed, calling Bailey the perfect embodiment of Fiyero, saying, "I think he truly embodies Fiyero, and I think Fiyero would be just as excited to have that title."

"It's tough to argue with PEOPLE Magazine on this one," he added.

Yang went on to praise Bailey's photoshoot, which featured the Bridgerton actor posing shirtless. The shoot also featured him cuddling his dog Benson.

"Johnny is perfect," he said. "You got photos of him in a singlet and on gymnastic rings."

On the other hand, Bowen Yang also revealed that he already knew about Jonathan Bailey's win weeks in advance. He said, "I had to keep it under lock and key," adding, so that he could "record little videos congratulating him, where we all wore shirts of his — it was just so fun."

It is pertinent to mention that the actor also received admiration from his Wicked costars online for the big win, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.