Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s

Ciara says she is 'excited' about her 40s

Ciara is looking forward to making her 40s the “best era yet.”

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, the renowned American singer, songwriter and dancer, who turned 40 on October 25, 2025, admitted that she is “excited” for what is about to come.

Giving voice to her thoughts, Ciara said, “I think I just have tremendous faith that it's going to be an incredible season and chapter. Hopefully more shows, more music, more zeros.”

The Grammy winner continued, “More blessings and whatever that means for me. Honestly, I'm rolling with whatever God has. I don't want to overthink anything or put too much pressure on myself, but I do believe this will be my best era yet.”

For those unaware, Ciara was 19-year-old when she became famous in 2004 after the release of her album Goodie.

On the professional front, the Got Me Good hitmaker, well-known for her long-standing influence in R&B, pop, and high-energy choreography, has released several albums and continuously performs at major events and tours.