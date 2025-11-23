 
Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life

The hint, the fan claimed, was given to him by Keith Urban regarding his life weeks ago, before it happened

Geo News Digital Desk
November 23, 2025

Dale Whiteside, a look-alike fan of Keith Urban, claims the musician gave him a hint about his divorce from Nicole Kidman before it happened.

In an interview with TMZ, he shares that he told the hitmaker during his concert in Saskatoon, Canada, how he was mistaken for him by a couple at a recent music festival.

But the couple came to realize that Dale was a look-alike after realizing he didn’t have Keith’s tattoos and wasn't wearing a wedding ring.

“Next time, it’ll probably be just the tattoos,” the Let It Roll singer reportedly told his fan.

Two weeks later, the announcement came that the couple, who had been married for nearly two decades, called it quits.

Meanwhile, a source previously told Us Weekly, "Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands." 

“The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise," the source shared at the time.

It is worth noting that Keith and Nicole married in 2006.

