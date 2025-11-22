 
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry

Ozzy Osbourne tried to save Matthew Perry?

November 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne and the Friends actor Matthew Perry reportedly shared emotional bond.

As reported by Radar Online, the excerpts from Ozzy's upcoming posthumous memoir, Last Rites, revealed that the rock legend shared emotional connection with Matthew.

Ozzy, who passed away of a heart attack at the age of 76 on July 22, revealed that Matthew frequently attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings held at his Los Angeles home.

"Matthew was the funniest, most talented bloke. And he was trying so hard. Then one day he listened to his addiction telling him it was ok to get loaded, and that was it – game over," the Black Sabbath frontman wrote.

Ozzy also noted that Matthew "gave everything up to stay clean."

Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 in October 2023. His death was ruled as an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine, which led drowning.

