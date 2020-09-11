Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Web Desk

PCB not considering to give any role to Shoaib Akhtar: sources

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar has long had an eye on the chief selector’s position.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is not being considered for any positions within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Daily Jang reported on Friday.

Following the national team’s less-than-stellar tour of England, speculation has been rife that the Board would relieve head coach Misbah-ul-Haq of selection duties – not only because of the team’s (falling) results but also as part of a large policy shift that would prevent PCB officials from holding dual roles.

Akhtar, who has long had an eye on the chief selector’s position, fueled speculation and once again put himself in the frame while talking to Waheed Khan on YouTube show Cricket Baaz.

“I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the Board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet,” he said.

“Yes there has been some discussions. I can reveal only this much but nothing concrete as yet. But talks are still on. I have not said yes and neither have they (PCB) said yes.”

However, Jang’s sources within the PCB say that Akhtar is not in line for the chief selector or any other position, deeming speculation in this regard as untrue.

The Urdu daily did say though that Akhtar, on his own request, did hold a meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan on Thursday.

More From Sports:

Mohammad Yousaf puts criticism of Misbah-ul-Haq 'in the past'

Mohammad Yousaf puts criticism of Misbah-ul-Haq 'in the past'
England to bowl in first ODI as Australia's Smith misses out with head knock

England to bowl in first ODI as Australia's Smith misses out with head knock
Steve Smith to undergo another concussion assessment before 2nd England ODI

Steve Smith to undergo another concussion assessment before 2nd England ODI
PCB mulls sending close to 45 players for New Zealand tour

PCB mulls sending close to 45 players for New Zealand tour
Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB contract offering Rs100k-a-month: report

Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB contract offering Rs100k-a-month: report
Shoaib Malik pens endearing father-son post as he meets family after long time

Shoaib Malik pens endearing father-son post as he meets family after long time
PCB demands report on Sarfaraz's refusal to play 3rd T20I against England

PCB demands report on Sarfaraz's refusal to play 3rd T20I against England
England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter

England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter
Wasim Akram laments over Karachi beach's littered state

Wasim Akram laments over Karachi beach's littered state

Sarfaraz Ahmed had 'deep reservations' against playing 3rd T20I against England: report

Sarfaraz Ahmed had 'deep reservations' against playing 3rd T20I against England: report
Misbah-ul-Haq says team on right track despite less-than-ideal results

Misbah-ul-Haq says team on right track despite less-than-ideal results
Novak Djokovic defaults out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic defaults out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Latest

view all