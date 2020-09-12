Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship gets worse

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been amicably co-parenting their children since their breakup. But it seems that the tensions have escalated between them as they are reportedly no longer attending family therapy.

Ahead of next month's custody trial over how much time they each spend with their children, the exes have reportedly stopped attending the counseling sessions.

The ex-couple - who separated in 2016 - share six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

It comes weeks after Brad Pitt appeared with his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski in France.

Previously, it was reported that Maddox no longer has a relationship with his father. While Brad is insisting on 50/50 physical and legal custody of their children, Angelina has been unagreeable on those conditions.

Few months back, Brad and Angelina had appeared to be moving towards a long-term solution when the 'Once Upon a Time' actor was photographed leaving the 'Maleficent' actress' house in June after spending several hours with the children.

It was previously reported that the exes had been making progress in their dispute.

