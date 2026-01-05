Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner: From rumors to red carpet to Instagram official

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner made Instagram debut

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship began in early 2023 and has since evolved from quiet rumors to red‑carpet debuts, family milestones and finally going Instagram official in January 2026.

Let's take a look at some key moments from 2023 to 2026:

January 2023 – First Sparks

The two were spotted chatting at Paris Fashion Week sparking initial rumors of a connection.

April 2023 – Dating Rumors Intensify

Reports linked Jenner and Chalamet romantically for the first time.

Paparazzi photos showed Kylie’s Range Rover outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home fueling speculation.

September 2023 – Public Confirmation

The couple went public at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Inglewood, California.

They were photographed kissing and embracing confirming their romance to fans.

They also attend New York Fashion Week dinner together.

November 2023 – Duo Supports Each Other

Chalamet stayed by her side as she was honoured with the Brand Innovator of the Year award by WSJ. Magazine.

Jenner supported her beau first as he hosts Saturday Night Live and then at the premiere of his film Wonka.

January 2024 – Kiss at the Golden Globes

Chalamet and Jenner generated buzz at the Golden Globes 2024 as the pair was spotted kissing sending fans into frenzy.

Their kiss during their appearance added them into the list Hollywood’s most talked about couples.

December 2024 – After-party

The two were spotted having good time at the Los Angeles after-party for his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

May 2025 – Red Carpet Debut

Chalamet and Jenner made their official red carpet debut at 2025 David di Donatello awards ceremony.





December 2025 – Matching Outfits at Premiere

The pair attended the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles wearing coordinated orange ensembles.

Their fashion statement recently got parodied by Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs who recreated the power couple's iconic look at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

January 2026 - Critics Choice Awards 2026

During his Best Actor acceptance speech, Chalamet thanked Jenner calling her his “partner of three years” and declaring his love.

January 2026 – Instagram Official

On the same day as the Critics Choice Awards, the reality TV star posted glamorous photos from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Chalamet liked the post and commented with orange heart emojis marking their Instagram debut as a couple.