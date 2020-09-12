Nicole Poturalski disses Angelina Jolie as court war with Brad Pitt intensifies?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's bond has hit rock bottom once again, and it looks like his model girlfriend Nicole Poturalksi is taking a dig at actor's ex-wife.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole Poturalski posted about steering clear of bad energy, and we wonder if she is addressing Jolie.

The German model posted a bunch of her own pictures, stating that she does not pay any heed to 'bad energy.'



"Never stopping embracing life, laughing, making memories and try to see the good in people. No attention to bad energy, just smiles because life is too short," she captioned the post.



On Friday, media reports revealed how tensions between Jolie and Pitt are escalating quickly while they fight each other in child custody case.

Us Weekly reported that the former spouses are no longer in family therapy and are at each other's throats.

"Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place," revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet that Brad wants "50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids," but Jolie is not agreeing for the same.

She said she will discuss an agreement if the children's home base isn't LA.

Things started deteriorating between Jolie and Pitt after the Oscar winner took girlfriend Poturalski to Chataeu Miraval in France, co-owned by the Salt actress.

Interestingly, the French estate is the same place where Jolie and Pitt tied the knot.

Meanwhile, inside sources claimed Pitt no longer cares about his former wife lashing out at him for taking Poturalski to Miraval.