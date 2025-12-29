 
Michael J. Fox shares raw emotion about 'Back to the Future' costar

Michael J. Fox played the character Marty McFly in 'Back to the Future'

December 29, 2025

Michael J. Fox shares raw emotion about Back to the Future costar

Nearly 40 years after Back to the Future first hit theaters, Michael J. Fox revealed a heartfelt gesture to one of his most memorable co‑stars, Crispin Glover.

In his memoir Future Boy, Fox shared that while rewatching the 1985 classic, he was struck by Glover’s eccentric yet brilliant performance as George McFly.

The actor admits he never told Glover how much he admired him during filming, so he decided to write him a letter decades later.

Fox praised him and called him 'phenomenal in the role'.

"Your performance is richer and deeper every time I see it. In fact, I skip over my bits to watch yours. Granted, we didn't talk much during production, so I never had the chance to say that you are a brilliant actor, and I was thrilled to work with you," revealed the tribute he paid to the actor in the letter.

Glover did not reprise his role for the sequels Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III.

Pale Rider star Jeffrey Weissman replaced him to play George McFly.

