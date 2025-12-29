Luke Bryan wife Caroline joke about unconventional family moments

Luke, Caroline tied the knot in 2006

Caroline “Lina” Bryan, wife of country superstar Luke Bryan, gave fans a candid glimpse into the chaos and charm of her family life during the holiday season.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the quirks of her household.

“Nothing about my family is normal,” Caroline wrote Saturday, December 27.

“I was just taking a much wanted bath … suddenly my mother in law and son just open the doors like it was Zero Dark Thirty … sit down and just start having a casual conversation with me.”

She continued, “Oh … and after that, I look outside and Luke is riding around on an excavator. Well, it is normal for us.”

The couple’s journey together began at Georgia Southern University, where Luke spotted Caroline at a local bar.

He later admitted it took “a lot of drinks” before he could muster the courage to approach her, but he knew instantly she was the one.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” he previously revealed in February 2013.

“I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.’”

After dating, breaking up, and eventually rekindling their romance, the two married in 2006.