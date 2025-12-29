 
Travis Barker's daughter shows off 'crazy' Christmas gifts from Kardashians

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 29, 2025

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama received $100, 000 worth of gifts from stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and family

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, walked fans through her $100,000 worth of gifts from her famous Kardashian-Jenner relatives, after unwrapping her Christmas presents.

The 20-year-old social media influencer took to TikTok and shared a detailed video showing off her Christmas haul, which purely featured designer items.

“I am beyond blessed, grateful, [and] thankful,” Alabama began the video on Saturday, December 27.

The rapper first displayed the Hermes Oran sandals, which were a gift from her step-grandmother, Kris Jenner.

@alabamabarker Yes I’m out of breath always, yes my ear is split lol anyways enjoy I love you guys down ! ???????? #fyp #haul #xmas ♬ original sound - Alabama barker

Alabama elaborated that the gift meant even more to her since she recently lost all her sides during a vacation.

The media personality’s former babysitter got her two pairs of UGGs one of which featured animal print, which is the rising fashion trend at the moment.

As for Alabama’s dad, the Blink-182 drummer “went a little crazy with the heels” according to his daughter, and got her six pairs of shoes.

The dad of four also gave his daughter Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, J’Adore Dior tanks, a pink desktop computer from Apple, an iPad as well as lingerie from Agent Provocateur, which stepmom Kourtney Kardashian had picked.

The reality star, 45, herself got her stepdaughter a pink Birkin, and Alabama’s secret boyfriend got her a pair of red Louboutins, as well as a pink Chanel bag, which quickly became a favourite.

The young musician’s step-aunt,s Kendall and Kylie Jenner, got her a Hermes bag, as well as a Chanel vanity bag, respectively.

Alabama also gushed about her cow print Chrome weekender bag, which each comes for $15,025.

