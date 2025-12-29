Millie Bobby Brown shares all-time favourite movie Jake Bongiovi showed her

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her favourite movies for life

Millie Bobby Brown shed light on the best movies she has ever watched, one of which is due to her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old actress discussed her cinematic favourites in a new interview with her Stranger Things co-stars, all of whom shared their top picks too.

The Enola Holmes star first listed Disney’s Up, sharing that she tears up every single time she watches the movie.

Brown’s next pick was Marriage Story, and then Star Wars’ third movie, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which she told Letterboxd, became her favourite because of Bongiovi.

Although the particular instalment of the franchise is not the most beloved among fans, it has a special place in the Bongiovi household.

The mom of one shared that she fell in love with the movie because her husband, who loves Star Wars, loves to watch her watch it, getting excited at her enjoying the film.

She rounded up the list with Gia, which she shared that she has been recommending to everyone because she loves to share the love for it.

Brown’s best friend, Noah Schnapp, also listed his favourites, which were The Devil Wears Prada, Ratatouille, Black Swan and All of Us Strangers.