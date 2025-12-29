 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown shares all-time favourite movie Jake Bongiovi showed her

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her favourite movies for life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 29, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her favourite movies for life
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her favourite movies for life

Millie Bobby Brown shed light on the best movies she has ever watched, one of which is due to her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old actress discussed her cinematic favourites in a new interview with her Stranger Things co-stars, all of whom shared their top picks too.

The Enola Holmes star first listed Disney’s Up, sharing that she tears up every single time she watches the movie.

@letterboxd Four Favorites with Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower ???? The final episode of Stranger Things is out on Netflix December 31. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer share their Four Favorites on our YouTube. #letterboxd #filmtok #strangerthings #netflix #fourfavorites ♬ son original - Letterboxd

Brown’s next pick was Marriage Story, and then Star Wars’ third movie, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which she told Letterboxd, became her favourite because of Bongiovi.

Although the particular instalment of the franchise is not the most beloved among fans, it has a special place in the Bongiovi household.

The mom of one shared that she fell in love with the movie because her husband, who loves Star Wars, loves to watch her watch it, getting excited at her enjoying the film.

She rounded up the list with Gia, which she shared that she has been recommending to everyone because she loves to share the love for it.

Brown’s best friend, Noah Schnapp, also listed his favourites, which were The Devil Wears Prada, Ratatouille, Black Swan and All of Us Strangers.

More From Entertainment

Nicola Peltz shares her mindset amid husband Brooklyn Beckham's family feud
Nicola Peltz shares her mindset amid husband Brooklyn Beckham's family feud
Travis Barker's daughter shows off 'crazy' Christmas gifts from Kardashians
Travis Barker's daughter shows off 'crazy' Christmas gifts from Kardashians
Brigitte Bardot last Instagram post days before her passing
Brigitte Bardot last Instagram post days before her passing
Jen Affleck move to tears over thoughtful Christmas gift from husband
Jen Affleck move to tears over thoughtful Christmas gift from husband
Meghan Markle's holiday rules leave Archie laughing
Meghan Markle's holiday rules leave Archie laughing
Cardi B shuts down Stefon Diggs tension speculations with new move
Cardi B shuts down Stefon Diggs tension speculations with new move