Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hypocritical' move invites serious backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan deal with big blow on 'exploiting' Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for their 'hypocritical' move, which is negatively affecting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quite vocal about the harms of digital media.

However, since returning to Instagram, Meghan has been promoting her new ventures, especially her lifestyle brand As Ever.

From time to time, the former Suits actress has been giving glimpses of her and Harry's two children without showing their full faces.

Speaking of the Sussexes' strategy, Daily Mail's Richard Eden criticised the former working royals for cashing out their children as they create interest among fans.

He said, "Harry and Meghan have long been campaigners on the dangers of social media, particularly when it comes to children and young people, so what’s been really interesting to look at is their own relationship with social media, particularly since Meghan launched her lifestyle company..."

The royal commentator questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's double standards for introducing their little ones to the digital world, as they are "very much aware of the appeal of their children [as they are Prince and Princess]."

Richard believes Harry and Meghan are "exploiting" Archie and Lilibet for personal gain.