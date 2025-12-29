Nicola Peltz shares her mindset amid husband Brooklyn Beckham's family feud

Brooklyn Beckham recently blocked his entire family including parents David and Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz is offering a subtle glimpse into her mindset as tensions continue between her husband Brooklyn Beckham and his family.

After the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham blocked his entire family on social media, the Last Airbender actress took to her Instagram Stories how she navigates a situation where she can’t control how people behave towards each other by posting a quote from French actress-turned-animal-rights-activist Brigitte Bardot.

“If I could do anything about the way people behave towards each other, I would, but since I can’t I’ll stick to the animals,” Nicola quoted Bardot. The post was preceded by another picture of Bardot with a deer and was meant to be a tribute to Bardot, who passed away the previous day on December 28. However, the timing of the post certainly raised eyebrows.

Over the weekend, Brooklyn, 25, and Nicola, 30, shared a glimpse into their cosy post-holidays in the US while the rest of the Brooklyn clan — including kids Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — attended the wedding of longtime family friend Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly.

“Love being home,” Nicola captioned a post over the weekend. For reference, the couple relocated from the UK to Hollywood earlier this year as speculations of family tensions grew.

Last week, the Beckham family feud came to a head when Cruz revealed that Brooklyn had blocked everyone on social media, including their only sister Harper, who joined the social media app mere months ago.

According to The Sun, the reason for the mass blocking was that Brooklyn was tired of his mom Victoria liking his posts and fans subsequently bringing up the feud rumours.