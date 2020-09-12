Rhea Chakraborty's shocking allegations: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh did marijuana together

Rhea Chakraborty has made startling confessions during her statement with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) wherein she stated Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs with her.

She also mentioned actress Rakul Preet and Simone Khambatta, alleging that all of them used to have marijuana together with the late actor.



Rhea took the lid off Bollywood's deep-rooted connections with the drug mafia, naming as many as 25 top actors and a powerful movie producer.

As reported by Times Now, Rhea has reportedly named 25 A-lister Bollywood stars in connection with the drug cartel, including actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul and Simone.

To probe the claims, NCB has formed a 5-member team which will very soon summon Sara, Rakul and 8 other actors.

Sara was allegedly in a relationship with Sushant when they worked together in the movie Kedarnath, as revealed by his house manager Samuel.

Meanwhile, Rakul is close friends with Rhea and knew Sushant well too.

Rhea went on to allege that Sushant got addicted to drugs while shooting for Kedarnath in 2016.

She also revealed in her statement earlier that 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs.