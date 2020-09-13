Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday

Indian actress Kajol Devgn shared a heartfelt Instagram post to send love and wishes to her son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday.

Kajol, who is currently with daughter in Singapore, turned to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of the son jumping into a swimming pool and wrote, “Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say.”

She also quoted the son and wrote, “I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan”

The Indian actress got married to co-star Ajay Devgn in February 1999 and they have two children 17 years old daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn.

More From Bollywood:

A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story

A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family
Malaika Arora says ‘Love knows no boundaries’

Malaika Arora says ‘Love knows no boundaries’
Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’

Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’
Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo

Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo
Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post

Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post
Malaika Arora prays for launch of Coronavirus vaccine sooner

Malaika Arora prays for launch of Coronavirus vaccine sooner
Kate Middleton accuses Queen Elizabeth of giving Meghan Markle's mother special treatment

Kate Middleton accuses Queen Elizabeth of giving Meghan Markle's mother special treatment

Kangana Ranaut's resurfaced clip shows actress admitting to consuming drugs

Kangana Ranaut's resurfaced clip shows actress admitting to consuming drugs
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals actor used to procure drugs with top filmmaker

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals actor used to procure drugs with top filmmaker
Sona Mohapatra gives a 10-point guide on crushing the patriarchy

Sona Mohapatra gives a 10-point guide on crushing the patriarchy

Ayushmann Khurrana joins forces with David Beckham to end violence against children

Ayushmann Khurrana joins forces with David Beckham to end violence against children

Latest

view all