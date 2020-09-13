Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday

Indian actress Kajol Devgn shared a heartfelt Instagram post to send love and wishes to her son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday.



Kajol, who is currently with daughter in Singapore, turned to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of the son jumping into a swimming pool and wrote, “Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say.”

She also quoted the son and wrote, “I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan”



The Indian actress got married to co-star Ajay Devgn in February 1999 and they have two children 17 years old daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn.