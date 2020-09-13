Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle embraces the Indian culture through a saree and bindi: Photos inside

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Meghan Markle tribute to South Asian women, paid through her wardrobe choice, has been making rounds on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex, prior to her marriage with Prince Harry had visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada.

Meghan Markle visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada

During the trip, the former Suits actor had visited a number of non-profit governmental organizations in New Delhi and Mumbai and had paid tribute to her host country on her maiden visit by donning the traditional Indian attire.

Meghan Markle visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada

Dressed in a green and blue hand-crafted saree with gold motifs, Meghan completed the look with matching bangles and a bindi on her forehead.

Meghan Markle visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada

Meghan had flown to India to highlight the importance of health and hygiene amongst young women in the country. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Latest

view all