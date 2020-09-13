Meghan Markle embraces the Indian culture through a saree and bindi: Photos inside

Meghan Markle tribute to South Asian women, paid through her wardrobe choice, has been making rounds on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex, prior to her marriage with Prince Harry had visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada.

Meghan Markle visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada

During the trip, the former Suits actor had visited a number of non-profit governmental organizations in New Delhi and Mumbai and had paid tribute to her host country on her maiden visit by donning the traditional Indian attire.

Dressed in a green and blue hand-crafted saree with gold motifs, Meghan completed the look with matching bangles and a bindi on her forehead.

Meghan had flown to India to highlight the importance of health and hygiene amongst young women in the country.