Patrick Starrr under fire for bias Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup review

Beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr recently came under fire for posting a ‘biased’ and ‘pompous’ review of Selena Gomez’s new makeup line Rare Beauty.



During the video review in question, Starrr tested out the singer’s liquid blush, boating set, foundation, etc, but received a plethora of attention for all of the wrong reasons.

At one point in the video, the YouTuber swatched his own liquid eyeliner and compared it to Rare’s, and to top it off he declared in the end, "I think I prefer mine over Rare. That's just me."

Shortly after that, fans began fuming over the review and one of the most popular comments under the video was: "Why make a review of Rare beauty [sic] when all you're going to do is compare and talk about your products. Majority of your comments just seemed shady.”



“I feel like a lot of people reviewing Selena's line are not reviewing the products for what they are. She is not advertising a full coverage look so obviously it's not what you are going to get. We know full coverage is what you prefer that's not what we are here for, we want to know if the products do what they are DESCRIBED AS."