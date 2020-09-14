Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 14 2020
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a 'safe future'

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Prince Harry and Prince Charles have been immensely vocal about issues concerning the environment. 

An old interview of the Prince of Wales has been making rounds where he was questioned by his son Harry in December of 2017 for BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The father-son duo had discussed environmental issues in great detail as Charles said that he has been instilling in Harry a concern for the world in order to ensure his children and his grandchildren get to live in a safer world.

“I’ve probably bored you to tears over the years. What I’ve tried to do all these years is to make sure, if I can possibly, is that ensure that you and your children, my grandchildren, also everybody else’s grandchildren, have a world fit to live in, that provides them with opportunity,” said Charles.

The same promise was made by Harry later, during an interview for Vogue with Dr. Jane Goodall in 2019.

“We should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation,” he said.

Later, he also wrote a letter ahead of the African Parks annual report, saying: “Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity.”

“I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems,” he said.

