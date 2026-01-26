Tom Holland, Zendaya 'fiercely protect' some aspects of privacy

Tom Holland, Zendaya to star together in 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are very well aware of the fact that despite keeping their life private, there is some part of it that will always remain out of their control.

In a recent chat, the Euphoria actress shared rare details about her relationship with fiancé Holland.

The duo has had a wonderful on-screen and off-screen relationship. They have been doing films together and are gearing up to reunite in upcoming projects like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old emphasized that many might think that she feels awkward working with Holland. But in reality, she admits latter being her "favourite person to work with".

In an interview with The Daily Mirror, the Dune actress shared how they try to maintain a balance between keeping their relationship protected and public.

She opened, “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy.”

According to Zendaya, she and Tom know it very well that there are some aspects of privacy that are beyond their control and cannot be protected.

The Challengers star stated, “You have to accept that to a degree some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.”

Holland’s collaborative projects The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4 with Zendaya are slated to release on July 17 and July 31 respectively.