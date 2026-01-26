‘The Traitors' eyes stage domination after conquering British TV

Makers of the hit British reality series, The Traitors, are planning a move to the stage after making it big on television.

Studio Lambert, which will adapt the show for stage, is hoping to “reimagine” it “as a bold and surprising theatrical performance”, according to chief executive Stephen Lambert.

While the play itself will focus on a new story, inspired by the foundational plot of its TV counterpart, per the BBC.

Following “a group of faithfuls” who “try to root out the traitors in their ranks”, the newly announced adaptation will premiere next year at a London venue, which is still unspecified.

The Lambert CEO further said that The Traitors stage adaptation “is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand.”

“Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our Traitors.”

John Finnemore, best known for writing Good Omens (starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant), will pen the stage play.

While it will be directed by Olivier Award winner Rob Hastie, who is currently the deputy artistic director for London’s National Theatre.

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, concluded its fourth season last Friday, with comedian Alan Carr being crowned the winner.