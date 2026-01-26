Katie Price's family share cryptic messages after secret marriage

Katie has five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10

Katie Price is said to have left her family 'completely horrified' by her unexpected decision to marry entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, posted a loved-up selfie to her new hubby, both wearing coordinating leather jackets, and captioned: 'Happiest Mr and Mrs.'

Photos have since emerged from Katie's big day showing that only she and her new husband were in attendance, with her family reportedly unaware the event was even take place, let alone invited.

It appears Katie's children Princess Andre and Junior Andre, mother Amy and sister Sophie were not present.

As the news broke, son Junior appeared to hint that he had not attended his mum's wedding after sharing a post showing Arsenal legend Ian Wright looking devastated after the side suffered a loss to Manchester United at home at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sophie told her followers she was enjoying some "retail therapy" and then shared a snap of her evening routine with a mug of tea.

While Princess has not posted since the news broke.

This comes after an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.