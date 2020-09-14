Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Sep 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora says ‘Love knows no boundaries’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Malaika Arora says ‘Love knows no boundaries’

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is under self-quarantine after tested positive for Coronavirus last week, has said that ‘Love knows no boundaries’.

Sharing a sweet photo of her son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog, watching her from the other side of wall, on Instagram, the Dabangg actress wrote, “With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk.”

Malaika further said, “While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through....#thistooshallpass.”

Last week, Arora confirmed she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Malaika in an Instagram post on September 7 had said, “Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also tested positive for Covid-19 and he had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors.

More From Bollywood:

A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story

A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family
Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’

Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’
Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo

Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo
Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post

Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post
Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday

Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday
Malaika Arora prays for launch of Coronavirus vaccine sooner

Malaika Arora prays for launch of Coronavirus vaccine sooner
Kate Middleton accuses Queen Elizabeth of giving Meghan Markle's mother special treatment

Kate Middleton accuses Queen Elizabeth of giving Meghan Markle's mother special treatment

Kangana Ranaut's resurfaced clip shows actress admitting to consuming drugs

Kangana Ranaut's resurfaced clip shows actress admitting to consuming drugs
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals actor used to procure drugs with top filmmaker

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals actor used to procure drugs with top filmmaker
Sona Mohapatra gives a 10-point guide on crushing the patriarchy

Sona Mohapatra gives a 10-point guide on crushing the patriarchy

Ayushmann Khurrana joins forces with David Beckham to end violence against children

Ayushmann Khurrana joins forces with David Beckham to end violence against children

Latest

view all