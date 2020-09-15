Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label 

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020
Swara Bhasker hates being referred to as Bollywood's 'outspoken actress.'
The reason being her failure to give honest film reviews at screenings.
Swara said in a new interview that she lies at film screenings all the time and never gives a negative review to a film or performance.
Also, she only comments on issues that ‘are relevant to a greater, larger good.'
The Veere Di Wedding starlet said, “I am beginning to hate this label. I don’t even know what it means. I am always lying to people at film screenings about how their film was. I do that very well. I don’t give views if I don’t feel they are relevant to a greater, larger good.
"I never give negative reviews to films. If I don’t like it, I don’t say anything or I lie... Because as an actor, I know the kind of work that goes into making a film and into people’s performances. Even if it has failed to achieve what it tried to do, there is an effort there that I know, because I am from that world.”
“People think I am very critical and outspoken. I am like, you don’t know half the s**t that I am not saying! It’s a slightly tiring label to carry around now,” she said.