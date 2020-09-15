Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video

Sushant Singh Rajput was accused by Rhea Chakraborty to have been involved in consuming drugs with Sara Ali Khan. 

In particular, she stated that Sushant used to procure drugs with her and they were joined at parties by Sara.

Amid the entire scenario, an unseen footage has emerged on the web and is going viral showing Sushant and Sara smoking at the late actor's farmhouse.

Recorded using a drone at Sushant's Pavana Lake farmhouse, the clip shows the two co-actors smoking casually after wrapping up the promotions of Kedarnath.

Earlier, a similar video had surfaced wherein Sushant and Rhea were seen smoking 'rolled cigarettes' reportedly.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to summon Sara, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta to probe the drugs' angle in the case.

According to Times Now, summons will be issued to them on Tuesday by the central agency, that is ‘likely’ to call them in for questioning by the end of this week. 

